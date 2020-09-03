Ryan Murphy and husband David Miller on
Tuesday announced the birth of their third child together.
Griffin Sullivan Miller Murphy was born
on August 18 and weighed six pounds and 13 ounces, Murphy said in
captioning an Instagram photo of his two older sons – Logan, 7, and
Ford, 5 – holding their newborn brother.
Murphy and Miller, who married in 2012,
announced their baby news in June.
“We are expecting another baby, a boy
in August,” Murphy told Architectural Digest.
Speaking with E! News in 2014 after the
birth of Ford, Murphy called being a gay dad “amazing.”
“It's amazing to be two dads and we
have a wonderful surrogate,” he said at the time. “It's so
uplifting and I've enjoyed sharing our story with young gay
families.”
Murphy is known for such television
series as Pose, Nip/Tuck, Glee, Hollywood,
and American Horror Story. He is also the creative force
behind two Broadway adaptations coming to Netflix: The Boys in the
Band and The Prom.
(Related: Netflix
releases first trailer for gay drama Boys in the Band.)