Ryan Murphy and husband David Miller on Tuesday announced the birth of their third child together.

Griffin Sullivan Miller Murphy was born on August 18 and weighed six pounds and 13 ounces, Murphy said in captioning an Instagram photo of his two older sons – Logan, 7, and Ford, 5 – holding their newborn brother.

Murphy and Miller, who married in 2012, announced their baby news in June.

“We are expecting another baby, a boy in August,” Murphy told Architectural Digest.

Speaking with E! News in 2014 after the birth of Ford, Murphy called being a gay dad “amazing.”

“It's amazing to be two dads and we have a wonderful surrogate,” he said at the time. “It's so uplifting and I've enjoyed sharing our story with young gay families.”

Murphy is known for such television series as Pose, Nip/Tuck, Glee, Hollywood, and American Horror Story. He is also the creative force behind two Broadway adaptations coming to Netflix: The Boys in the Band and The Prom.

