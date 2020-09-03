Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway play The Boys in the Band.

The film arrives on the streaming network on September 30.

The Boys in the Band follows a group of gay men celebrating a friend's birthday in New York City. Cracks in their friendships appear as the night continues. Mart Crowley's original off-Broadway production of the play opened in 1968.

In the trailer, we see the men playing a game of calling “the one person we truly believe we have loved.” The game devolves as secrets long hidden rise to the surface. “If we could just not hate ourselves so much,” Michael (played by Jim Parsons) is heard tearfully saying.

Ryan Murphy revisited the play in 2018. It played for four months at the Booth Theatre on Broadway with an all-star cast, including Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, and Matt Bomer.

The entire Broadway cast has reprised their roles in the upcoming film, which is directed by Joe Mantello.

Robin De Jesus, Brian Hutchison, Benjamin Washington, Tuc Watkins, and Charlie Carver round out the cast.