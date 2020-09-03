The third season of CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery will include the franchise's first ever non-binary and transgender characters.

Blu del Barrio will play the non-binary character Adira, who is described as confident and highly intelligent. Del Barrio is a non-binary actor.

In an interview with GLAAD, del Barrio said that it was “necessary” for non-binary people to talk about their experiences.

“People need to know who we are and be able to empathize with us in order for change to take place,” they said.

Ian Alexander will play the transgender character Gray, who dreams of being a Trill host. Alexander is a transgender actor best known for playing Buck Vu on Netflix's The OA. A transgender rights advocate, Alexander made history as the first out transgender Asian-American on television.

“Star Trek has always made a mission of giving visibility to underrepresented communities because it believes in showing people that a future without division on the basis of race, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation is entirely within our reach,” said Michelle Paradise, co-showrunner and executive producer. “We take pride in working closely with Blu del Barrio, Ian Alexander and Nick Adams at GLAAD to create the extraordinary characters of Adira and Gray, and bring their stories to life with empathy, understanding, empowerment and joy.”

Star Trek: Discovery also includes the franchise's first openly gay married couple, who are played by Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz.

CBS All Access will begin streaming the show's third season on October 15.