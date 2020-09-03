The third season of CBS All Access'
Star Trek: Discovery will include the franchise's first ever
non-binary and transgender characters.
Blu del Barrio will play the non-binary
character Adira, who is described as confident and highly
intelligent. Del Barrio is a non-binary actor.
In an interview with GLAAD, del Barrio
said that it was “necessary” for non-binary people to talk about
their experiences.
“People need to know who we are and
be able to empathize with us in order for change to take place,”
they
said.
Ian Alexander will play the transgender
character Gray, who dreams of being a Trill host. Alexander is a
transgender actor best known for playing Buck Vu on Netflix's The
OA. A transgender rights advocate, Alexander made history as the
first out transgender Asian-American on television.
“Star Trek has always made a
mission of giving visibility to underrepresented communities because
it believes in showing people that a future without division on the
basis of race, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation is
entirely within our reach,” said Michelle Paradise, co-showrunner
and executive producer. “We take pride in working closely with Blu
del Barrio, Ian Alexander and Nick Adams at GLAAD to create the
extraordinary characters of Adira and Gray, and bring their stories
to life with empathy, understanding, empowerment and joy.”
Star Trek: Discovery also
includes the franchise's first openly gay married couple, who are
played by Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz.
CBS All Access will begin streaming the
show's third season on October 15.