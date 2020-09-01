Jill Biden and the cast of Netflix's
Queer Eye hosted a
virtual fundraiser on Tuesday for presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Tan France, the show's fashion guy,
pleaded with viewers to vote in November.
“If you can't do it for yourself, do
it for the people you desperately care about,” France
said. “If you say that you love us Queer Eye members,
every one of us five is affected by the current administration, and
Joe Biden and Kamala [Harris] will make it easier for us.”
France, who became a US citizen in
June, talked about President Donald Trump's opposition to
immigration, calling the president's position “denigrating.”
“What I will be thinking when I'm
voting is ... the fact that I am a representative of so many things
that have been so negatively portrayed over the last three and half
years,” France said. “We want to be respected. Muslims want to be
respected, people of color want to be respected, the Black community
wants to be respected, gay people want to be respected, trans people
want to be respected."
Finnegan, one of the Bidens'
granddaughters, called on young voters to turn out on Election Day,
saying that not voting was “just as bad as voting for Trump or
voting for a third-party candidate. We have to vote. And we have to
take it seriously.”
