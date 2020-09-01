Jill Biden and the cast of Netflix's Queer Eye hosted a virtual fundraiser on Tuesday for presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Tan France, the show's fashion guy, pleaded with viewers to vote in November.

“If you can't do it for yourself, do it for the people you desperately care about,” France said. “If you say that you love us Queer Eye members, every one of us five is affected by the current administration, and Joe Biden and Kamala [Harris] will make it easier for us.”

France, who became a US citizen in June, talked about President Donald Trump's opposition to immigration, calling the president's position “denigrating.”

“What I will be thinking when I'm voting is ... the fact that I am a representative of so many things that have been so negatively portrayed over the last three and half years,” France said. “We want to be respected. Muslims want to be respected, people of color want to be respected, the Black community wants to be respected, gay people want to be respected, trans people want to be respected."

Finnegan, one of the Bidens' granddaughters, called on young voters to turn out on Election Day, saying that not voting was “just as bad as voting for Trump or voting for a third-party candidate. We have to vote. And we have to take it seriously.”

