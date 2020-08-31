The White House on Monday claimed its
policy of denying citizenship to the children of same-sex couples is
about surrogacy, not the couple's sexual orientation.
At least three couples have had to go
to court to force the Trump administration to recognize their
children as U.S. citizens. The latest case involves Derek Mize and
Jonathan Gregg, who married in New York in 2015 and are U.S.
citizens. Their daughter, Simone Mize-Gregg, was born via surrogate
in England in 2018. While both men are listed on their daughter's
birth certificate, the Department of Justice has denied Simone a U.S.
passport, arguing that she was “born out of wedlock” because she
is not biologically related to both her parents.
(Related: Federal
court orders Trump administration to issue passport to same-sex
couple's daughter.)
The children of heterosexual married
U.S. citizens born abroad are automatically considered U.S. citizens.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh
McEnany defended the policy – and President Donald Trump's record
on LGBT issues – during a press conference held on Monday.
“That pertained to surrogacy; it had
nothing to do with the sexual orientation of the parents,” said
McEnany.
“This administration and president
will proudly stand on a record of achievements, like leading a global
initiative to end the criminalization of homosexuality throughout the
world, launching a plan to end the HIV epidemic by 2030, and easing a
ban on blood donations from gay and bisexual men,” McEnany said.
GLAAD CEO and President Sarah Kate
Ellis responded to McEnany's remarks, saying that she should “update
her LGBTQ talking points.”
“McEnany also again falsified the
Trump administration’s LGBTQ record – 172 attacks and counting in
policy and rhetoric,” Ellis said in a statement. “The
administration’s 'global initiative' went nowhere. Its plan for
AIDS is horrifically underfunded and not serious. And the
administration should be calling to completely lift the outdated and
discriminatory ban on blood donations from gay and bi men. Press
Secretary McEnany should update her LGBTQ talking points.”
The Department of Justice has declined
to comment on the latest case.