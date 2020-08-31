The White House on Monday claimed its policy of denying citizenship to the children of same-sex couples is about surrogacy, not the couple's sexual orientation.

At least three couples have had to go to court to force the Trump administration to recognize their children as U.S. citizens. The latest case involves Derek Mize and Jonathan Gregg, who married in New York in 2015 and are U.S. citizens. Their daughter, Simone Mize-Gregg, was born via surrogate in England in 2018. While both men are listed on their daughter's birth certificate, the Department of Justice has denied Simone a U.S. passport, arguing that she was “born out of wedlock” because she is not biologically related to both her parents.

The children of heterosexual married U.S. citizens born abroad are automatically considered U.S. citizens.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended the policy – and President Donald Trump's record on LGBT issues – during a press conference held on Monday.

“That pertained to surrogacy; it had nothing to do with the sexual orientation of the parents,” said McEnany.

“This administration and president will proudly stand on a record of achievements, like leading a global initiative to end the criminalization of homosexuality throughout the world, launching a plan to end the HIV epidemic by 2030, and easing a ban on blood donations from gay and bisexual men,” McEnany said.

GLAAD CEO and President Sarah Kate Ellis responded to McEnany's remarks, saying that she should “update her LGBTQ talking points.”

“McEnany also again falsified the Trump administration’s LGBTQ record – 172 attacks and counting in policy and rhetoric,” Ellis said in a statement. “The administration’s 'global initiative' went nowhere. Its plan for AIDS is horrifically underfunded and not serious. And the administration should be calling to completely lift the outdated and discriminatory ban on blood donations from gay and bi men. Press Secretary McEnany should update her LGBTQ talking points.”

The Department of Justice has declined to comment on the latest case.