Actress Niecy Nash on Monday announced her marriage to singer Jessica Betts.

Nash, who is best known for playing Desna Simms in TNT's Claws and Deputy Raineesha Williams in Quibi's Reno 911!, announced her marriage on social media.

“Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” she captioned a photo from the couple's wedding on Instagram. “#LoveWins.”

“I got a whole Wife,” Betts captioned the photo on her Instagram account.

According to numerous outlets, this is the first time Nash has publicly come out.

In October, Nash announced that she and husband Jay Tucker were divorcing. “And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share – present tense,” she wrote at the time. The couple's marriage was dissolved in March.

Betts had a guest appearance on the season 2 finale of Claws.