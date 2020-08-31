Actress Niecy Nash on Monday announced
her marriage to singer Jessica Betts.
Nash, who is best known for playing
Desna Simms in TNT's Claws and Deputy Raineesha Williams in
Quibi's Reno 911!, announced her marriage on social media.
“Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” she
captioned a photo from the couple's wedding on Instagram.
“#LoveWins.”
“I got a whole Wife,” Betts
captioned the photo on her Instagram account.
According to numerous outlets, this is
the first time Nash has publicly come out.
In October, Nash announced that she and
husband Jay Tucker were divorcing. “And as we go our separate ways
now, we feel fortunate for the love we share – present tense,”
she wrote at the time. The couple's marriage was dissolved in March.
Betts had a guest appearance on the
season 2 finale of Claws.