The Anchorage Assembly on Wednesday approved an ordinance that prohibits therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

Members approved the ban 9-2 after holding two days of public comment. Assemblywomen Jamie Allard and Crystal Kennedy, both of whom are members of the Republican Party, voted against the ban.

The ban only applies to licensed professionals. Clergy acting in a religious capacity and parents are excluded. Violators face a $500 per day fine.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, about 65 people testified during the public hearing, a majority of whom opposed the ordinance.

The ordinance was introduced by Austin Quinn-Davidson, Chris Constant, and Felix Rivera, all of whom are openly gay.

“One day, this practice will be banned throughout the United States,” Rivera said. “And then one day, we are going to look back and we're going to wonder why this was ever a debate, and why this practice was ever allowed.”

Quinn-Davidson said that the ban will “save lives.”

Constant said that the chamber had heard from people “who have been harmed by the practice. Not 20 years ago or 30 years ago, but in the last five years.”

Similar bans have been approved in 20 states plus the District of Columbia and at least 70 cities in the United States.