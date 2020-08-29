Actor Sara Ramirez came out this week as gender nonbinary.

Ramirez is best known for playing Dr. Callie Torees on the ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy.

Ramirez captioned a photo of herself on Instagram: “In me is the capacity to be Girlish boy, Boyish girl, Boyish boy, Girlish girl. All. Neither. #nonbinary.”

She also updated her social media accounts to real “non-binary human” and listed her pronouns as she/her and they/them.

Ramirez's character on Grey's Anatomy came out as bisexual in 2009. Ramirez herself came out as bisexual in 2016 following the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida. She said at the time that her decision to come out was inspired by the attack, which left 49 people dead and wounded dozens.

“As I continued to read and hear about the countless forms of violence perpetrated against [the LGBT community], including the Orlando shooting at Pulse nightclub, an organic, incremental urgency to use my platform to empower those who are part of these communities that I'm a part of came over me in a way that I've never felt before,” Ramirez told PEOPLE at the time.

Other celebrities who identify as nonbinary include singer-songwriter Sam Smith, Billions star Asia Kate Dillon, and Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness.