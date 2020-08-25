In a recent interview, NSYNC alum Lance
Bass said that the coronavirus pandemic hasn't helped him and his
husband Michael Turchin in their attempt to become dads.
The couple's ninth attempt at
parenthood via an egg donor resulted in a miscarriage in March.
“We have been working on it for a few
years,” Lance, 41, told Hollywood
Life. “[We] haven't had the the best luck.”
“Hopefully soon we will have some
good news, but this quarantine has not helped at all with the
process. We just have run into bad luck here and there, but we are
getting closer,” he said of their journey, which started in 2017.
After their last attempt, the couple
said that they are looking for a new surrogate.
“Unfortunately we just lost a
surrogate and now we have to find another,” Lance said.
“The adventure I am looking forward
to in life next is being a dad,” Lance said. “I think that is
going to completely change my life – all your priorities completely
change and I think I am ready for that right now.”
The couple married in 2014.