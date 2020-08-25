In a recent interview, NSYNC alum Lance Bass said that the coronavirus pandemic hasn't helped him and his husband Michael Turchin in their attempt to become dads.

The couple's ninth attempt at parenthood via an egg donor resulted in a miscarriage in March.

“We have been working on it for a few years,” Lance, 41, told Hollywood Life. “[We] haven't had the the best luck.”

“Hopefully soon we will have some good news, but this quarantine has not helped at all with the process. We just have run into bad luck here and there, but we are getting closer,” he said of their journey, which started in 2017.

After their last attempt, the couple said that they are looking for a new surrogate.

“Unfortunately we just lost a surrogate and now we have to find another,” Lance said.

“The adventure I am looking forward to in life next is being a dad,” Lance said. “I think that is going to completely change my life – all your priorities completely change and I think I am ready for that right now.”

The couple married in 2014.