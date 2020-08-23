Oscar-winning actress and
Grammy-winning singer Cher will headline an upcoming LGBT fundraiser
for former Vice President Joe Biden.
Biden accepted the Democratic
nomination for president during Thursday's fourth and final night of
the Democratic National Convention.
According to Deadline, the
virtual event will take place on August 31.
Also scheduled to attend are former
South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Wisconsin Senator Tammy
Baldwin, and Rhode Island Representative David Cicilline, all of whom
are openly gay.
Cher, who backed Biden during the
Democratic primary, tweeted her support after Biden delivered his
convention acceptance speech on Thursday.
“AM PROUD JOE BIDEN SUPPORTER,” she
wrote. “LOVE, RESPECT, & BELIEVE IN JOE. I WILL NEVER STOP
BELIEVING IN JOE, & I'M NO STARRY EYED GIRL. I'VE SEEN IT ALL &
JOE IS MY PRESIDENT. JOE WILL HELP WORKING FAMILIES. WE HAVE A
MILLION SHATEERED DREAMS … I TRUEST JOE 2 PUT THEM BACK TOGETHER
AGAIN.”
Cher backed former Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Tickets for the event start at $1,000
per person.