Oscar-winning actress and Grammy-winning singer Cher will headline an upcoming LGBT fundraiser for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for president during Thursday's fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention.

According to Deadline, the virtual event will take place on August 31.

Also scheduled to attend are former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin, and Rhode Island Representative David Cicilline, all of whom are openly gay.

Cher, who backed Biden during the Democratic primary, tweeted her support after Biden delivered his convention acceptance speech on Thursday.

“AM PROUD JOE BIDEN SUPPORTER,” she wrote. “LOVE, RESPECT, & BELIEVE IN JOE. I WILL NEVER STOP BELIEVING IN JOE, & I'M NO STARRY EYED GIRL. I'VE SEEN IT ALL & JOE IS MY PRESIDENT. JOE WILL HELP WORKING FAMILIES. WE HAVE A MILLION SHATEERED DREAMS … I TRUEST JOE 2 PUT THEM BACK TOGETHER AGAIN.”

Cher backed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Tickets for the event start at $1,000 per person.