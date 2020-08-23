Out comedian-writer-actress Tig Notaro will replace Chris D'Elia in Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie film Army of the Dead.

Filming was completed for the Netflix original movie but D'Elia has been accused of sexual misconduct.

The film will undergo reshoots to replace D'Elia with Notaro.

“Due to actors being already dispersed post-filming and due to pandemic restrictions,” The Hollywood Reporter wrote, “the incorporation will be a combination of techniques, from actually reshooting scenes opposite an acting partner to using green screen and CG technology to blend her in.”

Army of the Dead has been described as a “spiritual successor” to Snyder's Dawn of the Dead. It includes a large ensemble cast, including Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwich, Hiryouki Sanada, and Matthias Schweighofer.

In the film, a group of military mercenaries plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak.

Notaro recently appeared on the second season of Star Trek: Discovery and is expected to return in the show's third season, which begins streaming on CBS All Access on October 15.