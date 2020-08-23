Out comedian-writer-actress Tig Notaro
will replace Chris D'Elia in Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie film Army
of the Dead.
Filming was completed for the Netflix
original movie but D'Elia has been accused of sexual misconduct.
The film will undergo reshoots to
replace D'Elia with Notaro.
“Due to actors being already
dispersed post-filming and due to pandemic restrictions,” The
Hollywood Reporter wrote, “the incorporation will be a
combination of techniques, from actually reshooting scenes opposite
an acting partner to using green screen and CG technology to blend
her in.”
Army of the Dead has been
described as a “spiritual successor” to Snyder's Dawn of the
Dead. It includes a large ensemble cast, including Dave Bautista,
Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo,
Omari Hardwich, Hiryouki Sanada, and Matthias Schweighofer.
In the film, a group of military
mercenaries plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie
outbreak.
Notaro recently appeared on the second
season of Star Trek: Discovery and is expected to return in
the show's third season, which begins streaming on CBS All Access on
October 15.