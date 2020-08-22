Speaking at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Pete Buttigieg said that Joe Biden helped make same-sex marriage in the United States possible.

Buttigieg was re-elected to a second term as mayor of South Bend, Indiana after he came out as gay. He married his husband Chasten Buttigieg in 2018.

In his speech, Buttigieg noted the progress America has made on LGBT rights over the past ten years.

“Just over ten years ago, I joined the military, where firing me just because of who I am wasn't just possible, it was policy,” Buttigieg told viewers from South Bend. “Now, in 2020, it is unlawful in America to fire someone because of who they are or who they love.”

“The very ring on my finger; a wedding we celebrated here where I'm standing reflects how this country can change.”

“Love makes my marriage real. But political courage made it possible. Including that of Joe Biden, who stepped out ahead, even of this party, when he said that marriage equality ought to be the law of the land,” he said, referring to Biden's endorsement of same-sex marriage during a television broadcast. Biden's remarks pushed President Barack Obama – and ultimately the Democratic Party – to move from supporting civil unions for gay and lesbian couples to marriage.

“There is a long way to go, but if this much can change between 2010 and 2020, imagine what could change between now and 2030. Imagine what we could achieve,” he said.

Buttigieg made history as the first openly gay and married presidential candidate. He won the Iowa caucuses and held the delegate lead for a short time before Biden's come-from-behind victory in South Carolina.