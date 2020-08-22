The film adaptation of the Broadway play The Boys in the Band will arrive on Netflix on September 30.

The Boys in the Band follows a group of gay men celebrating a friend's birthday in New York City. Cracks in their friendships appear as the night continues. Mart Crowley's original off-Broadway production of the play opened in 1968.

Ryan Murphy revisited the play in 2018, It played for four months at the Booth Theatre on Broadway with an all-star cast, including Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, and Matt Bomer.

The entire Broadway cast have reprised their roles in the upcoming film, which is directed by Joe Mantello.

Murphy announced the adaptation in an Instagram post last year.

“The Broadway cast of Boys was so important to me,” Murphy wrote, “and as equally groundbreaking as Mart Crowley’s seminal work. Everyone in the cast was out and proud…and feeling so blessed to mark the 50th anniversary of Mart’s landmark play.”

Robin De Jesus, Brian Hutchison, Benjamin Washington, Tuc Watkins, and Charlie Carver round out the cast.