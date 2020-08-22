The film adaptation of the Broadway
play The Boys in the Band will arrive on Netflix on September
30.
The Boys in the Band follows a
group of gay men celebrating a friend's birthday in New York City.
Cracks in their friendships appear as the night continues. Mart
Crowley's original off-Broadway production of the play opened in
1968.
Ryan Murphy revisited the play in 2018,
It played for four months at the Booth Theatre on Broadway with an
all-star cast, including Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew
Rannells, and Matt Bomer.
The entire Broadway cast have reprised
their roles in the upcoming film, which is directed by Joe Mantello.
Murphy announced the adaptation in an
Instagram post last year.
“The Broadway cast of Boys was
so important to me,” Murphy wrote, “and as equally groundbreaking
as Mart Crowley’s seminal work. Everyone in the cast was out and
proud…and feeling so blessed to mark the 50th anniversary of Mart’s
landmark play.”
Robin De Jesus, Brian Hutchison,
Benjamin Washington, Tuc Watkins, and Charlie Carver round out the
cast.