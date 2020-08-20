In a letter dated August 20th,
Massachusetts Representative Joseph Kennedy III, a Democrat, called
on President Donald Trump to “abandon all attacks on the
transgender community.”
The Washington Blade was first
to report on Kennedy's criticism.
“[Y]our administration has
continuously pursued the roll back of transgender protections, more
than any other in modern history,” Kennedy wrote. “We demand that
you not only abandon all attacks on the transgender community that
your administration is considering, but to revoke the enacted
policies we outline below as well.”
“Almost every segment of the
transgender population has been targeted by your administration,”
Kennedy
said.
The letter notes actions taken by the
administration, including reversing Obama-era guidance on allowing
transgender students access to the bathroom of their choice; banning
transgender troops; refusing to enforce Title VII of the Civil Rights
Act to protect people who identify as transgender; and altering HUD
regulations to refuse transgender people in homeless shelters.
“Even homeless transgender Americans
have been the target of your administration's anti-transgender
animus,” Kennedy said.
“Should you continue your assault on
transgender people and other vulnerable communities, rest assured we
will continue to fight relentlessly for justice and equal protections
at every turn,” Kennedy added.
The letter calls on the administration
to begin implementation of the Supreme Court's recent ruling in
Bostock, where the court expanded the definition of sex in
federal law to include gender identity. The administration has yet to
implement the court's ruling.
Ten Democrats co-signed the letter,
including Representatives Deb Haaland, Alan Lowenthal, Mike Quigley,
Jan Schakowsky, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Ro Khanna, Eleanor Holmes
Norton, Mary Gay Scanlon, Jackie Speier, and Jennifer Wexton.