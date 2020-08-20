In a letter dated August 20th, Massachusetts Representative Joseph Kennedy III, a Democrat, called on President Donald Trump to “abandon all attacks on the transgender community.”

The Washington Blade was first to report on Kennedy's criticism.

“[Y]our administration has continuously pursued the roll back of transgender protections, more than any other in modern history,” Kennedy wrote. “We demand that you not only abandon all attacks on the transgender community that your administration is considering, but to revoke the enacted policies we outline below as well.”

“Almost every segment of the transgender population has been targeted by your administration,” Kennedy said.

The letter notes actions taken by the administration, including reversing Obama-era guidance on allowing transgender students access to the bathroom of their choice; banning transgender troops; refusing to enforce Title VII of the Civil Rights Act to protect people who identify as transgender; and altering HUD regulations to refuse transgender people in homeless shelters.

“Even homeless transgender Americans have been the target of your administration's anti-transgender animus,” Kennedy said.

“Should you continue your assault on transgender people and other vulnerable communities, rest assured we will continue to fight relentlessly for justice and equal protections at every turn,” Kennedy added.

The letter calls on the administration to begin implementation of the Supreme Court's recent ruling in Bostock, where the court expanded the definition of sex in federal law to include gender identity. The administration has yet to implement the court's ruling.

(Related: LGBT groups call on Trump's DOJ to implement SCOTUS ruling.)

Ten Democrats co-signed the letter, including Representatives Deb Haaland, Alan Lowenthal, Mike Quigley, Jan Schakowsky, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Ro Khanna, Eleanor Holmes Norton, Mary Gay Scanlon, Jackie Speier, and Jennifer Wexton.