RuPaul's Drag Race star Chi Chi
Devayne has died. She was 34.
Devayne, real name Zavion Davenport,
was born in Shreveport, Louisiana and competed on Drag Race
season 8. She also appeared on All Stars season 3.
According to Entertainment Weekly,
Devayne was briefly hospitalized in July with suspected kidney
failure. Just days ago, she told her fans that she was in the
hospital fighting a diagnosis of pneumonia.
In a tweet, RuPaul, the host and
executive producer of RuPaul's Drag Race, said that he was
“heartbroken” to learn of Devayne's passing.
“I am so grateful that we got to
experience her kind and beautiful soul,” RuPaul wrote. “She will
be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving
spirit shine down on us all.”
Fellow Drag Race alums also
tweeted their tributes.
“This is so heart-breaking,”
tweeted Pandora Boxx. “My heart goes out to all of Chi Chi's
family, friends and fans.”
Cheryl Hide tweeted: “Chi Chi Devayne
was such a light during her season and beyond. She always showed how
being humble, honest and your true authentic self will get you far!
She was a TRUE STAR and her legacy will live on forever.”
“The world has lost a true queen,
with a true heart,” messaged Scarlet Envy. “Rest in peace
#ChiChiDevayne.”