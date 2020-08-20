RuPaul's Drag Race star Chi Chi Devayne has died. She was 34.

Devayne, real name Zavion Davenport, was born in Shreveport, Louisiana and competed on Drag Race season 8. She also appeared on All Stars season 3.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Devayne was briefly hospitalized in July with suspected kidney failure. Just days ago, she told her fans that she was in the hospital fighting a diagnosis of pneumonia.

In a tweet, RuPaul, the host and executive producer of RuPaul's Drag Race, said that he was “heartbroken” to learn of Devayne's passing.

“I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul,” RuPaul wrote. “She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all.”

Fellow Drag Race alums also tweeted their tributes.

“This is so heart-breaking,” tweeted Pandora Boxx. “My heart goes out to all of Chi Chi's family, friends and fans.”

Cheryl Hide tweeted: “Chi Chi Devayne was such a light during her season and beyond. She always showed how being humble, honest and your true authentic self will get you far! She was a TRUE STAR and her legacy will live on forever.”

“The world has lost a true queen, with a true heart,” messaged Scarlet Envy. “Rest in peace #ChiChiDevayne.”