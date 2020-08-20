VH1 has renewed RuPaul's Drag Race
for a 13th season.
The cable network also ordered new
seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and RuPaul's Drag
Race: Untucked.
In announcing the pickups, VH1 said
that RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 was the highest-rated season
in the franchise's history. RuPaul's Drag Race earned 13 Emmy
nominations this year.
“Drag queens have been on the
frontlines of many challenging times in our history,” RuPaul said
in a statement. “RuPaul's Drag Race 13, All Stars 6
and new seasons of Untucked will offer more opportunities for
our queens to rise to the occasion and spread the love.”
Season 12's finale was recorded
remotely as the top three queens competed from their homes due to the
coronavirus pandemic. Jaida Essense Hall edged out Crystal Methyd and
Gigi Goode to bring home the crown.
RuPaul's Drag Race's latest
spinoff, RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue, premieres Friday,
August 21 at 8PM ET/PT on VH1.
