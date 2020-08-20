VH1 has renewed RuPaul's Drag Race for a 13th season.

The cable network also ordered new seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked.

In announcing the pickups, VH1 said that RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 was the highest-rated season in the franchise's history. RuPaul's Drag Race earned 13 Emmy nominations this year.

“Drag queens have been on the frontlines of many challenging times in our history,” RuPaul said in a statement. “RuPaul's Drag Race 13, All Stars 6 and new seasons of Untucked will offer more opportunities for our queens to rise to the occasion and spread the love.”

Season 12's finale was recorded remotely as the top three queens competed from their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jaida Essense Hall edged out Crystal Methyd and Gigi Goode to bring home the crown.

RuPaul's Drag Race's latest spinoff, RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue, premieres Friday, August 21 at 8PM ET/PT on VH1.

