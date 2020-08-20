Following Tuesday's primaries in Florida, the state is on-track to double the number of openly LGBT members of the state legislature in November.

Three LGBT Florida House candidates advanced on Tuesday: Joshua Hicks, Ricky Junquera, and Michele Rayner.

Representative Shevrin Jones won his Democratic primary for the Senate. If elected in the fall, Jones would become Florida's first openly gay state senator.

According to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which promotes LGBT elected officials, LGBT representation at the statehouse would double if these candidates won their races, putting Florida among the states with the highest number of LGBT state lawmakers. Currently, there are three openly LGBT state representatives, including Jones.

“Florida is witnessing a rainbow revolution, with an unprecedented number of openly LGBTQ state legislative candidates running for office and an opportunity to at least double LGBTQ representation come November,” the Victory Fund said in a statement.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, said that the victories “show that voters in Florida and all across America are rejecting anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and candidates in favor of a more inclusive, diverse future.”

These races could affect who wins the White House in November and whether Florida extends statewide LGBT protections. Earlier this year, Virginia became the first Southern state to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“These candidates can inspire pro-equality voters to turn out for them in record numbers, with the potential to influence which presidential candidate wins Florida and ultimately the White House,” Victory Fund said. “Florida voters must get out to vote for these LGBTQ candidates and elect a government more reflective of the people it serves – and their impact can be enormous.”