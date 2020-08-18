Florida state Representative Shevrin Jones on Tuesday edged out five candidates to become the Democratic nominee for the state's Senate District 35, which includes parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Senator Oscar Braynon, the district's incumbent, is not running because he is term limited.

Jones will face write-in opponent Darren Hill, an Independent who hasn't been very active in the race, in the fall. The district leans heavily Democratic.

Jones is one of just three openly LGBT members of the Florida House. If elected in November, Jones would become the state's first openly gay state Senator.

Jones was endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory Fund, a group that backs LGBT elected officials.

“Shevrin shattered a long-standing political barrier for LGBTQ candidates in Florida and did so while running against opponents who attack our community – and that is history-making,” LGBTQ Victory Fund President & CEO Annise Parker said in a statement. “He won the trust of constituents through his people-centered work and legislation while in the state House, ensuring the homophobic attacks on him would fail and even backfire. As a state senator, Shevrin will continue to be a role model and inspiration for LGBTQ young people – and especially Black LGBTQ youth – who too rarely see people like them in office. Florida voters chose wisely and we are thrilled to have worked so closely with Shevrin throughout his campaign.”

Two of Jones' opponents in Tuesday's race are opposed to LGBT rights. Miami Gardens Councilman Erhabor Ighodaro ran on a “families first” platform that excluded LGBT couples, while former Florida state Representative Daphne Campbell worked on anti-LGBT bills while in Tallahassee.

A Miami Herald story about Jones being rejected from donating plasma after recovering from COVID-19 because he's gay was used during the campaign to target his sexuality.

Text messages sent to voters read: “the Miami Herald reported that Shevrin Jones was discriminated against for recent homosexual contact.” The message linked readers to the Miami Herald story.

Jones is a former AP Chemistry school teacher.