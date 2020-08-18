Out actress Holland Taylor talked about her career and being out in Hollywood in a recent episode of the LGBTQ&A podcast.

Taylor, 77, is best known for playing Charlie Sheen's bisexual mother in Two and a Half Men and Peggy Peabody in The L Word.

Taylor, who came out publicly in 2015, told host Jeffrey Masters that while she kept her sexuality private, she didn't feel as if she was hiding.

“Why was that the right time to share that with the public?” Masters asked.

“Well, I'm a very private person, just generally,” Taylor answered. “I would be no matter what my life was, but I was not private in the sense of hiding. I lived my life in public. I think I was about 29 or 30 when I had my first relationship with a woman, but I didn't talk about it per se. It would never have occurred to me to talk about my personal life in an interview anyway.”

Taylor came out in the course of dating fellow actress Sarah Paulson.

“It became a news event and so I wasn't going to deny it,” she said.

When asked to explain what she meant when she said that she wasn't political about dating women, Taylor answered: “Well, I don't join clubs. I just live my life out in the world. I don't understand, certainly at this point, carrying signs about it or making proclamations about it or making statements about it. It's just about life. It's just a normal life for me.”

“So it isn't like campaigning against some law or other or some discrimination. That would be a political act. So beyond that, it just doesn't feel like a political atmosphere to me in my life,” she said.

Not working because of the coronavirus pandemic has “been quite something … because it's a big part of who I am,” she said.

She added that she would define herself as gay but doesn't like labels. “I just don't have any impulse to define myself at all by anything other than a person. I'm a person,” she said.