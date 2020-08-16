Out actor-producer-director Ash Christian recently died. He was 35.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Christian died in his sleep while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Christian was the founder of Cranium Entertainment, a New York-based film production company. Cranium released Director Yen Tan's AIDS drama 1985 and Hurricane Bianca, starring RuPaul's Drag Race alum Bianca Del Rio (Roy Haylock).

Christian is best known for writing, directing, and producing 2006's Fat Girls and 2011's Mangus! At 19, Christian won Outfest LA's Award for Outstanding Emerging Talent for Fat Girls.

Christian's acting career included television roles in The Good Fight, The Good Wife, and Law and Order.

“One of my very few truly wonderful friends,” tweeted actress Thora Birch (American Beauty). “He was genuinely hilarious and to lose him is just … I can't even say.”

Producing partner Anne Clements called Christian “a champion of indie film and filmmakers.”

“My heart goes out to his family, especially his mother. The world lost one of the good ones,” she added.

Christian won a Daytime Emmy for outstanding special-class short-format daytime program for mI Promise in 2014.