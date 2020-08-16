Out actor-producer-director Ash
Christian recently died. He was 35.
According to The Hollywood Reporter,
Christian died in his sleep while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta,
Mexico.
Christian was the founder of Cranium
Entertainment, a New York-based film production company. Cranium
released Director Yen Tan's AIDS drama 1985 and Hurricane
Bianca, starring RuPaul's Drag Race alum Bianca Del Rio
(Roy Haylock).
Christian is best known for writing,
directing, and producing 2006's Fat Girls and 2011's Mangus!
At 19, Christian won Outfest LA's Award for Outstanding Emerging
Talent for Fat Girls.
Christian's acting career included
television roles in The Good Fight, The Good Wife, and
Law and Order.
“One of my very few truly wonderful
friends,” tweeted actress Thora Birch (American Beauty). “He
was genuinely hilarious and to lose him is just … I can't even
say.”
Producing partner Anne Clements called
Christian “a champion of indie film and filmmakers.”
“My heart goes out to his family,
especially his mother. The world lost one of the good ones,” she
added.
Christian won a Daytime Emmy for
outstanding special-class short-format daytime program for mI
Promise in 2014.