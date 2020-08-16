Christian conservative group One Million Moms is boycotting The Hallmark Channel over its decision to include LGBT characters in its original movies.

On Saturday, The Hallmark Channel premiered Wedding Every Weekend, an original film that ends with a lesbian wedding.

This is the first time the network has featured a same-sex couple tying the knot.

One Million Moms, a division of the American Family Association (AFA), which is vocally opposed to LGBT rights, is calling on its supporters to boycott “all things Hallmark.”

“The once conservative network has recently caved to LGBTQ pressure and has done a one-eighty from the wholesome content the channel once aired, and the network is now catering to the Left,” the group wrote in a Facebook post. “So many people feel betrayed by Hallmark over these past seven months. Hallmark Channel was one of the remaining channels that families could watch without being bombarded by politically correct commercials and the LGBTQ agenda.”

In December, executives said that they are “open” to making Christmas movies featuring same-sex couples. Later the same month, the network received backlash when it pulled an ad featuring lesbian brides. It reversed course the following day.

“Please sign our petition stating you will boycott Hallmark by not watching Hallmark Channel and by not purchasing any Hallmark products as long as Hallmark pushes the LGBTQ agenda,” the group added.