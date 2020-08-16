Christian conservative group One
Million Moms is boycotting The Hallmark Channel over its decision to
include LGBT characters in its original movies.
On Saturday, The Hallmark Channel
premiered Wedding Every Weekend, an original film that ends
with a lesbian wedding.
This is the first time the network has
featured a same-sex couple tying the knot.
One Million Moms, a division of the
American Family Association (AFA), which is vocally opposed to LGBT
rights, is calling on its supporters to boycott “all things
Hallmark.”
“The once conservative network has
recently caved to LGBTQ pressure and has done a one-eighty from the
wholesome content the channel once aired, and the network is now
catering to the Left,” the group wrote in a Facebook post. “So
many people feel betrayed by Hallmark over these past seven months.
Hallmark Channel was one of the remaining channels that families
could watch without being bombarded by politically correct
commercials and the LGBTQ agenda.”
In December, executives
said that they are “open” to making Christmas movies featuring
same-sex couples. Later the same month, the network received
backlash when it pulled an ad featuring lesbian brides. It
reversed course the following day.
“Please sign our petition stating you
will boycott Hallmark by not watching Hallmark Channel and by not
purchasing any Hallmark products as long as Hallmark pushes the LGBTQ
agenda,” the group added.