Dana Terrace, the creator of Disney Channel's The Owl House, revealed this week that the animated series' lead character is bisexual.

In the show, 14-year-old Luz Noceda, who is Dominican-American, pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as a witch's apprentice at the Owl House despite having no magical powers.

In a tweet, Terrace said that Disney executives were initially against having a bisexual character in the series.

“In dev I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast,” Terrace wrote. “I'm a horrible liar, so sneaking it in would've been hard haha. When we were greenlit, I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could NOT represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the Channel.”

Terrace said that her “stubbornness paid off” and that Disney leadership is now very supportive.

“I'm bi!” Terrace tweeted. “I want to write a bi character, dammit!”

The Owl House premiered in January. Disney has already ordered a second season.

Luz is voiced by Sarah-Nicole Robles. Wendie Malick, Alex Hirsch, Tati Gabrielle, Issac Ryan Brown, and Mae Whitman round out the cast.

