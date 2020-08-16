Dana Terrace, the creator of Disney
Channel's The Owl House, revealed this week that the animated
series' lead character is bisexual.
In the show, 14-year-old Luz Noceda,
who is Dominican-American, pursues her dream of becoming a witch by
serving as a witch's apprentice at the Owl House despite having no
magical powers.
In a tweet, Terrace said that Disney
executives were initially against having a bisexual character in the
series.
“In dev I was very open about my
intention to put queer kids in the main cast,” Terrace wrote. “I'm
a horrible liar, so sneaking it in would've been hard haha. When we
were greenlit, I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could
NOT represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the Channel.”
Terrace said that her “stubbornness
paid off” and that Disney leadership is now very supportive.
“I'm bi!” Terrace tweeted. “I
want to write a bi character, dammit!”
The Owl House premiered in
January. Disney has already ordered a second season.
Luz is voiced by Sarah-Nicole Robles.
Wendie Malick, Alex Hirsch, Tati Gabrielle, Issac Ryan Brown, and Mae
Whitman round out the cast.
(Related: Disney
Channel's Andi
Mack
ends with channel's first same-sex teen couple.)