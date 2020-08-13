The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, has described Kamala Harris as
an “exceptional choice” for vice president.
On Tuesday, presumptive Democratic
nominee Joe Biden announced Harris as his running mate.
In their first appearance together on
Wednesday, Biden praised Harris' record, calling her a “pioneer in
marriage equality,” while Harris gave a shout-out to civil rights
activists, including “the LGBTQ Americans who know that love is
love.”
In a statement, HRC President Alphonso
David said that Harris had stood with the LGBT community.
“Senator Kamala Harris is nothing
short of an exceptional choice for Vice President,” said David.
“Throughout her groundbreaking career, Senator Harris has been an
outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ community, standing with us when
many, even sometimes those within her own party, did not. As a
presidential candidate, Harris spoke with deep understanding of and
empathy for the issues our community faces. It’s clear the
Biden-Harris ticket marks our nation's most pro-equality ticket in
history. Now it's time to come together, unite like never before, and
turn the page on the Trump-Pence brand of lies and hate.”
In the Senate, Harris co-sponsored the
Equality Act, a federal LGBT protections bill that stalled in the
Senate after clearing the House. She also refused to defend
Proposition 8 as California District Attorney. The voter-approved
constitutional amendment defined marriage as a heterosexual union and
rolled back a California Supreme Court ruling that allowed gay and
lesbian couples to marry in the state.
(Related: Where
does Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's running mate, stand on LGBT issues?)