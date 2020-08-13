The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, has described Kamala Harris as an “exceptional choice” for vice president.

On Tuesday, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden announced Harris as his running mate.

In their first appearance together on Wednesday, Biden praised Harris' record, calling her a “pioneer in marriage equality,” while Harris gave a shout-out to civil rights activists, including “the LGBTQ Americans who know that love is love.”

In a statement, HRC President Alphonso David said that Harris had stood with the LGBT community.

“Senator Kamala Harris is nothing short of an exceptional choice for Vice President,” said David. “Throughout her groundbreaking career, Senator Harris has been an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ community, standing with us when many, even sometimes those within her own party, did not. As a presidential candidate, Harris spoke with deep understanding of and empathy for the issues our community faces. It’s clear the Biden-Harris ticket marks our nation's most pro-equality ticket in history. Now it's time to come together, unite like never before, and turn the page on the Trump-Pence brand of lies and hate.”

In the Senate, Harris co-sponsored the Equality Act, a federal LGBT protections bill that stalled in the Senate after clearing the House. She also refused to defend Proposition 8 as California District Attorney. The voter-approved constitutional amendment defined marriage as a heterosexual union and rolled back a California Supreme Court ruling that allowed gay and lesbian couples to marry in the state.

