Equality California, the state's
largest LGBT rights group, will honor Pete and Chasten Buttigieg at
its Golden State Equality Awards on September 13.
The event will be held online due to
the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Angelica Ross, one of the many stars of
FX's Pose, will host the virtual ceremony.
Equality California will honor former
South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg
and his husband Chasten with its Equality Trailblazer award.
Netflix's documentary Disclosure,
which looks at transgender representation in Hollywood film and
television, will also be honored.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will
remember the life of civil rights icon and Representative John Lewis.
“2020 has challenged the LGBTQ+
community in ways we could never have imagined, but challenging times
create heroes, and we cannot wait to come together virtually and
celebrate some of this year’s heroes,” Equality California
Executive Director Rick Chavez Zbur said in a statement. “The
Equality Awards are a critical opportunity for members of our
community to honor the leaders and organizations whose selfless work
helps to advance LGBTQ+ civil rights and social justice.”
“Over the past year, Pete and Chasten
Buttigieg have transformed American politics forever. Netflix’s
groundbreaking documentary Disclosure shed much-needed light
on the power of transgender representation in film and television.
And we lost a true giant – and an unwavering ally – in
Congressman John Lewis, whose life and legacy we are proud to honor
with a tribute from Speaker Pelosi,” Zhur said.
The ceremony will also include
performances by Melissa Etheridge, Betty Who, Alex Newell, Shea
Diamond, Robin S.
Tickets start at $100 and can be
purchased at Equality
California's website.