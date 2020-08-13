Equality California, the state's largest LGBT rights group, will honor Pete and Chasten Buttigieg at its Golden State Equality Awards on September 13.

The event will be held online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Angelica Ross, one of the many stars of FX's Pose, will host the virtual ceremony.

Equality California will honor former South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten with its Equality Trailblazer award.

Netflix's documentary Disclosure, which looks at transgender representation in Hollywood film and television, will also be honored.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will remember the life of civil rights icon and Representative John Lewis.

“2020 has challenged the LGBTQ+ community in ways we could never have imagined, but challenging times create heroes, and we cannot wait to come together virtually and celebrate some of this year’s heroes,” Equality California Executive Director Rick Chavez Zbur said in a statement. “The Equality Awards are a critical opportunity for members of our community to honor the leaders and organizations whose selfless work helps to advance LGBTQ+ civil rights and social justice.”

“Over the past year, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg have transformed American politics forever. Netflix’s groundbreaking documentary Disclosure shed much-needed light on the power of transgender representation in film and television. And we lost a true giant – and an unwavering ally – in Congressman John Lewis, whose life and legacy we are proud to honor with a tribute from Speaker Pelosi,” Zhur said.

The ceremony will also include performances by Melissa Etheridge, Betty Who, Alex Newell, Shea Diamond, Robin S.

Tickets start at $100 and can be purchased at Equality California's website.