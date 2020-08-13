Swedish pop singer Darin Zanyar, known
simply as Darin, has been “overwhelmed” by the support he's
received since coming out gay.
The 33-year-old Darin came out earlier
this month in an Instagram post.
“Everyone in the world should be able
to be proud and accepted for who they are,” Darin captioned a photo
of himself.
“I know how difficult it can be. Took
me a while, but I am proud to be gay. Happy pride!” he added.
In a post this week, Darin thanked fans
for their support.
“I'm overwhelmed and touched by all
the love and support I've gotten from so many of you during this last
week,” he wrote. “It means a lot to me and to many others [heart
emoji].”
“And now is the time for me to focus
on creating new music … so excited!” he added.
Darin, who sings in both Swedish and
English, found fame after competing on the Swedish version of the
reality singing competition Idol in 2004.
He has since released eight studio
albums.