Swedish pop singer Darin Zanyar, known simply as Darin, has been “overwhelmed” by the support he's received since coming out gay.

The 33-year-old Darin came out earlier this month in an Instagram post.

“Everyone in the world should be able to be proud and accepted for who they are,” Darin captioned a photo of himself.

“I know how difficult it can be. Took me a while, but I am proud to be gay. Happy pride!” he added.

In a post this week, Darin thanked fans for their support.

“I'm overwhelmed and touched by all the love and support I've gotten from so many of you during this last week,” he wrote. “It means a lot to me and to many others [heart emoji].”

“And now is the time for me to focus on creating new music … so excited!” he added.

Darin, who sings in both Swedish and English, found fame after competing on the Swedish version of the reality singing competition Idol in 2004.

He has since released eight studio albums.