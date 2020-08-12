Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday picked Kamala Harris as his running mate. But where does the U.S. senator from California stand on LGBT rights?

Vice President Mike Pence and Harris are scheduled to debate on Wednesday, October 7.

According to LGBT rights advocate GLAAD, Harris is a “proven fighter” for LGBT equality.

"Senator Harris is a proven fighter for equality, safety, and justice for all, and she should now continue making LGBTQ acceptance a priority in her history-making run alongside Joe Biden,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “Her record stands in stark contrast to that of Mike Pence and the Trump Administration, who have relentlessly targeted LGBTQ people – 168 attacks in policy and rhetoric since taking office, according to GLAAD's ongoing research – and the number goes up every week.”

Harris scores 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Congressional Scorecard, a measure of a lawmaker's support for LGBT rights.

Harris has co-sponsored numerous equality bills in the Senate, including the Equality Act, a federal LGBT protections bill that stalled in the Senate after clearing the House. President Donald Trump has signaled his opposition to the legislation, while Biden has endorsed it. She also introduced legislation that would ban the use of the so-called gay or trans panic defense in criminal cases.

As California District Attorney, Harris refused to defend Proposition 8, the voter-approved constitutional amendment that defined marriage as a heterosexual union. Proposition 8 rolled back a California Supreme Court ruling that allowed gay and lesbian couples to marry in the state. Harris later officiated the wedding of Kris Perry and Sandra Stier, plaintiffs in the lawsuit that challenged Proposition 8.

During a presidential forum last year, then-presidential candidate Harris was asked about the policy she was asked to defend as attorney general that prohibited transgender inmates in California from receiving transition-related care.

Harris answered that she worked with the California Department of Corrections to change its policy.

“When that case came up, I had clients, and one of them was the California Department of Corrections. It was their policy,” Harris explained. “When I learned about what they were doing, behind the scenes, I got them to change the policy.”

“I commit to you that always in these systems there are going to be these things that these agencies do. And I will commit myself, as I always have, to dealing with it,” she added.

