Taylor Small on Tuesday won her Democratic primary race for a Vermont state House seat.

If elected in November, Small will become the first transgender person elected to the Vermont Legislature.

Small, who was endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory Fund, is currently running unopposed.

“Taylor shattered a lavender ceiling in Vermont, but her victory is more than just a milestone in our movement for equality,” LGBTQ Victory Fund President & CEO Annise Parker said in a statement. “It is part of a transformative moment in U.S. political history, with trans candidates breaking new ground in red states and blue states and at an unprecedented pace. In 2020 alone, we can double the number of trans state legislators in the country to eight, a remarkable opportunity given the first out trans state legislator was elected less than three years ago. While trans people remain severely underrepresented in elected office, Taylor and others are building the political power we need to defeat anti-trans legislation and change hearts and minds.”

According to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, only four out transgender people are serving in state legislatures. The first to win a seat was Virginia Delegate Danica Roem in 2017. Roem not only created history with her election, but she also unseated a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, Bob Marshall.

A second likely victory is taking shape in Kansas, where Stephanie Byers won her Democratic primary earlier this month.