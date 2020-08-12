Jared Leto will play iconic artist Andy
Warhol in an upcoming film.
Leto, 48, confirmed the role on the day
after what would have been Warhol's 92nd birthday.
“Yes it's true I will be playing Andy
Warhol in an upcoming film,” Leto captioned a series of Warhol
photos. “And so grateful and excited about the opportunity. [smile,
prayer emoji] Happy belated birthday Andy [cake, heart emoji].”
“We miss you and your genius,” he
added.
Warhol is best known for popularizing
what became known as pop art, an example of which is his iconic
Campbell's soup cans.
Warhol, who was gay, also produced
photography, drawings, and films that were deemed controversial
because of their homoeroticism or emphasis on gay underground
culture.
Warhol died in 1987 at the age of 58
from complications arising from gallbladder surgery.
In the 2013 film Dallas Buyers Club,
Leto transformed himself to play an HIV+ transgender woman. His
portrayal of Rayon earned him an Oscar. Other notable roles include
his portrayal of Harry Goldfarb in Requiem for a Dream, the
Joker in Suicide Squad, and Paul Allen in American Psycho.