Outfest Los Angeles will take place
online this year.
The LGBT film festival is an 11-day
event that starts on August 20.
Over 160 films will be screened this
year, including 35 world premieres, 10 North American premieres, and
4 U.S premieres to Los Angeles, Deadline
reported.
In addition to virtual screenings,
Outfest will screen films at a drive-in over two extended weekends.
Titled “Outfest LA Under the Stars,” the drive-in screenings will
kick-off and close the festival.
Premieres of The Obituary of Tunde
Johnson and Monsoon are expected to garner the most
attention. The world premiere of Travis Fine's Two Eyes will
close the festival.
“In this brand new, uncharted
territory of digital festivals, we are honored that so many wonderful
films have entrusted Outfest LA to be their festival home,” Outfest
Director of Festival Programming Mike Dougherty said in a statement.
“I’m incredibly excited that this stunning array of diverse
talent – which represents Outfest’s continued mission to showcase
the best work from LGBTQIA+ artists – will be more accessible than
ever before.”
Additional information can be found at
OutfestLA2020.com.