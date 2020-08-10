Outfest Los Angeles will take place online this year.

The LGBT film festival is an 11-day event that starts on August 20.

Over 160 films will be screened this year, including 35 world premieres, 10 North American premieres, and 4 U.S premieres to Los Angeles, Deadline reported.

In addition to virtual screenings, Outfest will screen films at a drive-in over two extended weekends. Titled “Outfest LA Under the Stars,” the drive-in screenings will kick-off and close the festival.

Premieres of The Obituary of Tunde Johnson and Monsoon are expected to garner the most attention. The world premiere of Travis Fine's Two Eyes will close the festival.

“In this brand new, uncharted territory of digital festivals, we are honored that so many wonderful films have entrusted Outfest LA to be their festival home,” Outfest Director of Festival Programming Mike Dougherty said in a statement. “I’m incredibly excited that this stunning array of diverse talent – which represents Outfest’s continued mission to showcase the best work from LGBTQIA+ artists – will be more accessible than ever before.”

Additional information can be found at OutfestLA2020.com.