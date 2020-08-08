Hulu has renewed Love, Victor for a second season.

According to TVLine, the gay teen rom-com will return for a second season, but a premiere date has not been announced.

Love, Victor is inspired by and set in the same world as the 2018 gay coming-of-age film Love, Simon.

The half-hour series centers on Victor (played by Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School, as he adjusts to a new city and struggles with his sexual orientation.

Love, Victor was originally scheduled to air on Disney's streaming platform, Disney+, but was moved to Hulu, which is controlled by Disney.

Season 2 will “push the envelope,” co-showrunner Brian Tanen said.

“For me, it’s a gigantic win that we are on Hulu moving forward. It opens our ability to tell more adult stories,” Tanen told TVLine. “We’d love to tell sexier stories. That’s going to be so much more exciting on a network like Hulu, which, since they’ve adopted us, have been so supportive of the show and incredible partners.”

Tanen also said that more characters from the film will appear in the show's upcoming season.