Hulu has renewed Love, Victor
for a second season.
According to TVLine, the gay
teen rom-com will return for a second season, but a premiere date has
not been announced.
Love, Victor is inspired by and
set in the same world as the 2018 gay coming-of-age film Love,
Simon.
The half-hour series centers on Victor
(played by Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School,
as he adjusts to a new city and struggles with his sexual
orientation.
Love, Victor was originally
scheduled to air on Disney's streaming platform, Disney+, but was
moved to Hulu, which is controlled by Disney.
Season 2 will “push the envelope,”
co-showrunner Brian Tanen said.
“For me, it’s a gigantic win that
we are on Hulu moving forward. It opens our ability to tell more
adult stories,” Tanen
told TVLine.
“We’d love to tell sexier stories. That’s going to be so much
more exciting on a network like Hulu, which, since they’ve adopted
us, have been so supportive of the show and incredible partners.”
Tanen also said that more characters
from the film will appear in the show's upcoming season.