Three activists in Warsaw protesting the anti-LGBT policies of Polish President Andrzej Duda have been arrested and charged.

According to the BBC, the activists hung rainbow pride flags on statues of Jesus Christ, the astronomer Copernicus, and the Warsaw mermaid. Each statue also was given a pink face mask.

Duda recently won re-election with an anti-LGBT platform. His administration's blatant opposition to LGBT rights has led to towns declaring themselves to be “LGBT-free zones.”

(Related: EU denies funding to six Polish towns that declared themselves “LGBT-free zones.”)

Polish police have charged the protesters with desecrating monuments and offending religious feelings, which is punishable by a fine or up to two years in prison. It should be noted that anti-LGBT hate speech is not a crime in Poland.

A recent AP story focused on LGBT people fleeing Poland for safer refuge in countries such as Spain, where gay and lesbian couples have had the right to marry since 2005.

One such immigrant said that people are leaving Poland to find “dignity and respect.”

“People want to feel that they are protected by the government and not treated as an enemy,” he said.