Kansas on Tuesday was one of five states to hold its primary.

Stephanie Byers ran unopposed to become the Democratic nominee for House District 86, which includes parts of Wichita. She will face Cyndi Howerton, a Republican who also ran unopposed, in the general election. If elected to the Kansas House, Byers would become the first openly transgender person elected to the Kansas legislature.

Byers was endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization that supports LGBT candidates.

“Stephanie has shattered a long-standing political barrier in Kansas and is poised to join a small but growing number of out trans state legislators across the country,” LGBTQ Victory Fund President & CEO Annise Parker said in a statement. “At a time when trans people are targeted with hateful policies and legislation by the Trump administration and in so many state legislatures, Stephanie's race is a powerful reminder of where our country is headed. Stephanie's victory, like every victory for a trans candidate, will inspire more trans leaders to run for office in their communities and that will be transformative.”

House District 86 leans heavily Democratic, making Byers the likely winner in November. Democratic Representative Jim Ward, who is running for the Kansas Senate, won nearly 60 percent of the vote in 2016.

According to her online bio, Byers recently retired after 29 years of teaching for Wichita Public Schools. Since coming out publicly as a transgender woman, Byers has become a vocal supporter of LGBT rights, speaking at rallies and local community organizations.

According to the Victory Fund, 850 LGBT candidates are running for office this year, a record high.

