Swedish pop singer Darin Zanyar, known
simply as Darin, has come out as gay.
The 33-year-old Darin came out in an
Instagram post.
“Everyone in the world should be able
to be proud and accepted for who they are,” Darin captioned a photo
of himself.
“I know how difficult it can be. Took
me a while, but I am proud to be gay. Happy pride!” he added.
Darin, who sings in both Swedish and
English, found fame after competing on the Swedish version of the
reality singing competition Idol in 2004.
He has since released eight studio
albums.