Swedish pop singer Darin Zanyar, known simply as Darin, has come out as gay.

The 33-year-old Darin came out in an Instagram post.

“Everyone in the world should be able to be proud and accepted for who they are,” Darin captioned a photo of himself.

“I know how difficult it can be. Took me a while, but I am proud to be gay. Happy pride!” he added.

Darin, who sings in both Swedish and English, found fame after competing on the Swedish version of the reality singing competition Idol in 2004.

He has since released eight studio albums.