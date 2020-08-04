A Trump administration staffer has been
forced out after she unleashed a series of anti-LGBT tweets.
According to POLITICO, Merritt
Corrigan, the deputy White House liaison to the U.S. Agency for
International Development (USAID), posted a series of anti-LGBT
tweets on Monday.
“Gay marriage isn't marriage. Men
aren't women [and] US-funded Tunisia LGBT soap operas aren't America
First,” Corrigan tweeted.
“The United States is losing ground
in the battle to garner influence through humanitarian aid because we
now refuse to help countries who don't celebrate sexual deviancy,”
she wrote, adding that “Russia and China are happy to step in and
eat our lunch.”
Corrigan said that she was “horrified”
as “USAID distributed taxpayer funded documents claiming 'we cannot
tell someone's sex or gender by looking at them' and that not calling
oneself 'cis-gendered' is a microagression.”
John Barsa, USAID's acting
administrator, fired Corrigan on Monday after informing the White
House of his decision, POLITICO
reported.
Barsa has previously defended Corrigan,
despite her history of inflammatory tweets.
In late July, 20 House Democrats called
for Corrigan's resignation in a letter addressed to Barsa. Corrigan's
views are “in direct opposition to the work USAID supports,” the
lawmakers wrote.
Corrigan also tweeted that she would
hold a press conference on Thursday to “expose” top Congressional
Democrats who had “engaged in a corrupt campaign to remove” her
from USAID and “discuss the rampant anti-Christian sentiment at
USAID.”