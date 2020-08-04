A Trump administration staffer has been forced out after she unleashed a series of anti-LGBT tweets.

According to POLITICO, Merritt Corrigan, the deputy White House liaison to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), posted a series of anti-LGBT tweets on Monday.

“Gay marriage isn't marriage. Men aren't women [and] US-funded Tunisia LGBT soap operas aren't America First,” Corrigan tweeted.

“The United States is losing ground in the battle to garner influence through humanitarian aid because we now refuse to help countries who don't celebrate sexual deviancy,” she wrote, adding that “Russia and China are happy to step in and eat our lunch.”

Corrigan said that she was “horrified” as “USAID distributed taxpayer funded documents claiming 'we cannot tell someone's sex or gender by looking at them' and that not calling oneself 'cis-gendered' is a microagression.”

John Barsa, USAID's acting administrator, fired Corrigan on Monday after informing the White House of his decision, POLITICO reported.

Barsa has previously defended Corrigan, despite her history of inflammatory tweets.

In late July, 20 House Democrats called for Corrigan's resignation in a letter addressed to Barsa. Corrigan's views are “in direct opposition to the work USAID supports,” the lawmakers wrote.

Corrigan also tweeted that she would hold a press conference on Thursday to “expose” top Congressional Democrats who had “engaged in a corrupt campaign to remove” her from USAID and “discuss the rampant anti-Christian sentiment at USAID.”