A study released last month shows an increase in LGBT political representation.

According to the LGBTQ Victory Institute's “Out for America 2020” census, LGBT political representation jumped 21 percent since June 2019.

The largest increase was among out mayors. Victory counted 46 out mayors in the United States, an increase of 35 percent from last year. The number of openly transgender women serving in elected office increased 40 percent.

Victory said that while the number of openly out elected officials has grown by 88 percent since its first report in November 2017, the community remains “severely underrepresented in government.”

“LGBTQ people are at least 4.6 percent of the U.S. adult population, but hold just .17 percent of elected positions nationwide,” editors wrote.

Many of the gains were made in the last two years as a “rainbow wave” increased representation in Washington D.C. and nationwide.

Nine states (Alaska, Hawaii, South Dakota, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, New Jersey, and Delaware) currently have no out state legislators, while New Hampshire has the most with 12.