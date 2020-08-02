Six Polish towns that declared themselves to be “LGBT-Free Zones” have been denied funding by the European Union.

The European Commission announced its decision on Thursday.

“EU values and fundamental rights must be respected by Member States and state authorities,” Helen Dalli, commissioner for equality, said in a tweet.”This is why six town twinning applications involving Polish authorities that adopted 'LGBT free zones' or 'family rights' resolutions were rejected.”

The European Union's twinning program connects towns “to guarantee peaceful relations” and “reinforce mutual understanding and friendships” between Europeans.

Human rights groups reported that one-third of Polish town have declared themselves to be “free from LGBTI ideology.” The administration of President Andrzej Duda has fanned the flames of homophobia in majority Roman Catholic Poland. In seeking a second term, Duda promised to fight “LGBT ideology.”

In responding to the EU's decision to withhold funds, Minister of State Assets Janusz Kowalski said that “all of Poland should be an LGBT-free zone.”

“All leftist ideologies that hit the traditional family and promote such relations as a man plus a man plus a child are inconsistent with the Polish constitution and cultural heritage,” Kowalski is quoted as saying by Fakt 24.

Poland joined the EU in 2004.