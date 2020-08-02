Six Polish towns that declared
themselves to be “LGBT-Free Zones” have been denied funding by
the European Union.
The European Commission announced its
decision on Thursday.
“EU values and fundamental rights
must be respected by Member States and state authorities,” Helen
Dalli, commissioner for equality, said in a tweet.”This is why six
town twinning applications involving Polish authorities that adopted
'LGBT free zones' or 'family rights' resolutions were rejected.”
The European Union's twinning program
connects towns “to guarantee peaceful relations” and “reinforce
mutual understanding and friendships” between Europeans.
Human rights groups reported that
one-third of Polish town have declared themselves to be “free from
LGBTI ideology.” The administration of President Andrzej Duda has
fanned the flames of homophobia in majority Roman Catholic Poland. In
seeking a second term, Duda promised to fight “LGBT ideology.”
In responding to the EU's decision to
withhold funds, Minister of State Assets Janusz Kowalski said that
“all of Poland should be an LGBT-free zone.”
“All leftist ideologies that hit the
traditional family and promote such relations as a man plus a man
plus a child are inconsistent with the Polish constitution and
cultural heritage,” Kowalski is quoted as saying by Fakt
24.
Poland joined the EU in 2004.