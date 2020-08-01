LGBT rights advocate GLAAD on Thursday
held its 31st annual Media Awards.
This year's celebration was held
virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has taken
more than 150,000 lives in the United States alone.
GLAAD livestreamed the event on
Facebook and YouTube. Logo will broadcast the ceremony on Monday at 8
PM EST.
Comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina
Yashere hosted the event, while Chloe x Halle, Shea Diamond, and Ben
Platt performed.
Lil Nas X won in the Outstanding Music
Artist category.
The coming-of-age film Booksmart,
which premiered at South by Southwest last year, took home the award
for Outstanding Film – Wide Release.
Pop's Schitt's Creek won in the
Outstanding Comedy Series category, while Netflix's Dolly Parton's
Heartstrings, an anthology series based on Parton's music, won
the award for Outstanding Individual Episode category for “Two
Doors Down.” Parton accepted the award.
Netflix's production of Armistead
Maupin's Tales of the City won in the Outstanding Limited
Series category. Maupin accepted the award.
Mark S. King won in the Outstanding
Blog category for his blog My Fabulous Disease, where King
discusses his life as an HIV-positive person. King became an HIV/AIDS
activist after testing positive in 1985. He has spoken candidly about
sleeping with thousands of men and his addiction to drugs and
alcohol. He has been sober since 2012 and married Michael Mitchell in
2015.
“This year's award recipients,
including Pose and Schitt's Creek, continue to bring
necessary mainstream visibility to diverse voices within the LGBTQ
community, ultimately raising the bar for LGBTQ inclusion and
representation in media,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis
said.
GLAAD posted a full
list of winners on its website.