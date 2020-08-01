LGBT rights advocate GLAAD on Thursday held its 31st annual Media Awards.

This year's celebration was held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has taken more than 150,000 lives in the United States alone.

GLAAD livestreamed the event on Facebook and YouTube. Logo will broadcast the ceremony on Monday at 8 PM EST.

Comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere hosted the event, while Chloe x Halle, Shea Diamond, and Ben Platt performed.

Lil Nas X won in the Outstanding Music Artist category.

The coming-of-age film Booksmart, which premiered at South by Southwest last year, took home the award for Outstanding Film – Wide Release.

Pop's Schitt's Creek won in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, while Netflix's Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, an anthology series based on Parton's music, won the award for Outstanding Individual Episode category for “Two Doors Down.” Parton accepted the award.

Netflix's production of Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City won in the Outstanding Limited Series category. Maupin accepted the award.

Mark S. King won in the Outstanding Blog category for his blog My Fabulous Disease, where King discusses his life as an HIV-positive person. King became an HIV/AIDS activist after testing positive in 1985. He has spoken candidly about sleeping with thousands of men and his addiction to drugs and alcohol. He has been sober since 2012 and married Michael Mitchell in 2015.

“This year's award recipients, including Pose and Schitt's Creek, continue to bring necessary mainstream visibility to diverse voices within the LGBTQ community, ultimately raising the bar for LGBTQ inclusion and representation in media,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said.

GLAAD posted a full list of winners on its website.