During an interview with The View, out celebrity Andy Cohen said that he was “hurt” that he was turned away from donating blood because he's gay, despite the desperate need for blood during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cohen, who tested positive for the coronavirus in March at the height of the pandemic in New York, wanted to donate his plasma to help save the lives of COVID-19 patients. Doctors hope that administering plasma from recovered patients will speed up recovery for the sickest COVID-19 patients.

The FDA recently shortened the time gay and bisexual men have to wait before donating blood from 12 months to 3.

“I was surprised because I had signed up for a program with Mount Sinai because they needed the plasma of people who had survived COVID-19, and they said you can't do it,” Cohen said during a video appearance on the show.

Cohen said that he accepted the restriction on gay men donating blood during the 90s because “testing for HIV was far less sophisticated and accurate and fast as it is now.”

“I was hurt. I just thought, 'Well, this is crazy.' Technology has come so far that you've got to be looking at this,” he said.

Cohen added that he was disappointed because his doctor told him he had “robust” antibodies even four months after testing positive for coronavirus.

“It is discriminatory,” he said. “I'm HIV-negative. … You can find that out and you can test my blood a couple of times before putting it into a system.”