A draft of the Democratic Party platform includes broad support for LGBT rights.

The platform, which will be voted on by delegates in the next two weeks, was recently released to the public.

Under the headline “Protecting LGBTQ+ Health,” the authors criticize the Trump administration's recent rule change that allows health care providers and insurance companies to turn away patients based on their gender identity.

“We condemn the Trump administration’s discriminatory actions against the LGBTQ+ community, including the dangerous and unethical regulation allowing doctors, hospitals and insurance companies to discriminate against patients based on their sexual orientation or gender identity,” the draft platform states. “Democrats will reverse this rule-making and restore non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people in health insurance.”

The platform also calls for ensuring “full access to needed health care and resources” for the LGBT community, including access to PrEP, which prevents HIV infection, and gender reassignment therapies.

Democrats also call for passage of the Equality Act, a federal LGBT protections bill that passed the House but stalled in the Senate. President Donald Trump has signaled he does not back the bill.

“We will fight to enact the Equality Act and at last outlaw discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in housing, public accommodations, access to credit, education, jury service and federal programs,” the platform states. “We will work to ensure LGBTQ+ people are not discriminated against when seeking to adopt or foster children, protect LGBTQ+ children from bullying and assault and guarantee transgender students’ access to facilities based on their gender identity.”

Other sections of the draft platform commit the party to promote LGBT rights abroad and ending LGBT homelessness.

The Republican Party has decided to recycle its 2016 platform, rather than write a new document. In 2016, Republicans called for a constitutional amendment that defines marriage as a heterosexual union, supported therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT people (so-called conversion or “ex-gay” therapy), and rejected transgender protections.