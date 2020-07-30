The North Dakota Executive Committee has disavowed portions of the North Dakota Republican Party's policy platform that describes LGBT people as “unhealthy and dangerous.”

North Dakota GOP delegates approved dozens of party policy statements during a mail-in election in the spring.

“LGBT practices are unhealthy and dangerous, sometimes endangering or shortening life and sometimes infecting society at large,” the resolution states.

The resolution also states that laws that prohibit LGBT discrimination “grant protection to voyeurs who wish to prey on members of the opposite sex” and lead to the recruitment of youth into “their lifestyle.” It also claims that research has shown that being LGBT is a choice.

Governor Doug Burgum, a Republican, criticized the resolution, calling it “hurtful” and “divisive.”

According to CBS affiliate KXNET.com, NDGOP Chairman Rick Berg apologized in a statement, saying that the committee had voted to disavow the resolution's language.

“Today, the NDGOP Executive Committee took decisive action to oppose resolution 31 by voting to disavow its harmful and divisive language. As leaders of the state party, we would like to offer a sincere apology for the inclusion of these unacceptable, hurtful sentiments as part of our official business,” Berg said.

State Representative Josh Boschee, the first openly gay candidate elected to the state legislature in North Dakota and a Democrat, also criticized the resolution's language.

“Statements like this by the majority party don't help when it comes to workforce recruitment or retaining the students we educate for 12-16 years,” he said in a Facebook post. “We see a lot of people leave the state because of bigotry like that.”