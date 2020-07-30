Searchlight Pictures will adapt the
Matt Tyrnauer-directed documentary Scotty and the Secret History
of Hollywood into a feature film.
Scotty and the Secret History of
Hollywood tells the story of Scotty Bowers, who, starting after
the Second World War, built an empire by catering to the sexual
appetites of Hollywood celebrities, gay and straight.
“People disappearing up in the
trailer, doing this and that. The whole thing was fun,” Bowers
says in the film's trailer.
The documentary is based on Bowers'
2012 tell-all book Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood and
the Secret Sex Lives of the Stars. In the book, Bowers claims he
arranged gay and bisexual encounters for such stars as Cole Porter
and Katherine Hepburn.
According to Deadline,
Searchlight Pictures last year acquired the rights to the
documentary.
The outlet reported that Seth Rogen and
Evan Goldberg will write the script and Luca Guadagnino will direct
the film.
Elements of Netflix's Hollywood
were inspired by events in Bowers' life. Dylan McDermott's character
of Ernie West, who runs a gas station that also sells sex, is based
on Scotty Bowers.
Guadagnino is best known for directing
the gay drama Call Me By Your Name.