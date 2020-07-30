Searchlight Pictures will adapt the Matt Tyrnauer-directed documentary Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood into a feature film.

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood tells the story of Scotty Bowers, who, starting after the Second World War, built an empire by catering to the sexual appetites of Hollywood celebrities, gay and straight.

“People disappearing up in the trailer, doing this and that. The whole thing was fun,” Bowers says in the film's trailer.

The documentary is based on Bowers' 2012 tell-all book Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood and the Secret Sex Lives of the Stars. In the book, Bowers claims he arranged gay and bisexual encounters for such stars as Cole Porter and Katherine Hepburn.

According to Deadline, Searchlight Pictures last year acquired the rights to the documentary.

The outlet reported that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will write the script and Luca Guadagnino will direct the film.

Elements of Netflix's Hollywood were inspired by events in Bowers' life. Dylan McDermott's character of Ernie West, who runs a gas station that also sells sex, is based on Scotty Bowers.

Guadagnino is best known for directing the gay drama Call Me By Your Name.