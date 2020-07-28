Billy Porter, Dan Levy, Laverne Cox, and Jeremy Pope are among the out actors to receive Emmy Award nods as nominations were announced on Tuesday.

Out actor Billy Porter received an acting nomination for his performance as Pray Tell in the FX series Pose. Porter won an Emmy for the role last year.

Jeremy Pope, who plays a writer and Rock Hudson's boyfriend in Netflix's Hollywood, received an acting nomination for his performance in the series.

Saturday Night Live cast member Kate McKinnon received an acting nomination for her work on the sketch comedy and variety show.

Out actor Dan Levy received three nominations for Schitt's Creek. Levy is nominated in acting, writing and directing categories. Levy co-created the series with his father, Eugene Levy, who also appears in the comedy.

Holland Taylor received an acting nomination for her portrayal of Ellen Kincaid in Netflix's Hollywood. Jim Parsons also received an acting nomination for his role as Rock Hudson's manipulative manager in the series.

Tituss Burgess' portrayal of Titus Andromedon in the Netflix comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend earned him an acting nomination.

Comedian Wanda Sykes received nominations for her work on Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Comedy Central's Crank Yankers.

Laverne Cox received her fourth Emmy nomination for her portrayal of transgender prison inmate Sophia Burset on the Netflix dramedy Orange is the New Black. Cox has yet to win.

Netflix's makeover reality show Queer Eye is nominated in the Structured Reality Program category. Its five out hosts – Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness – are nominated in the Reality Host category.

The Queer Eye cast will be competing against RuPaul, host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, in the Reality Host category. RuPaul has won the category for the last four years.

YouTuber Randy Rainbow, who is best known for his playful musicals poking fun at President Donald Trump, is nominated in the Outstanding Short Form Variety Series category.