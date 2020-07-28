A new report from GLAAD released on Monday shows Americans are not very well informed about HIV.

GLAAD's inaugural State of HIV Stigma Study measures American attitudes toward HIV/AIDS and people living with HIV.

About 90% of American adults said that “there is stigma around HIV,” “people are quick to judge those with HIV,” and that “people make assumptions when someone is tested for HIV.”

Forty percent of respondents do not believe HIV can be treated, while nearly 60% believe HIV is easily transmissible.

Researchers also found that only slightly more than half of American adults had seen stories about people living HIV in the media.

“People living with HIV today are leading long, healthy lives and cannot transmit HIV when they receive proper treatment, but the stigma that they face has persisted for far too long and leads to harmful discrimination,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “HIV issues have flown under the radar, but with advances in treatment and prevention, we urgently need to educate the public on the facts about HIV today. GLAAD’s new programs will ensure that local HIV advocates are front and center throughout national and local media in an effort to educate the public and uplift stories about people living with HIV.”

A majority of Americans (51%) and LGBT Americans (55%) said that they “feel knowledgeable about HIV.”

GLAAD also announced two new programs designed to help combat HIV stigma in the South. Gilead Sciences has pledged $9 million to Accelerate Compassion and Accelerate Impact programs. Accelerate Compassion will create a “first-ever scalable curriculum to stop stigma before it starts,” while Accelerate Impact will work with local media outlets to grow coverage of HIV and LGBT issues.