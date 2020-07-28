The husband of an ICU doctor who
treated coronavirus patients and died from the disease says he's
angry at people who refuse to wear masks.
According to The
Baltimore Sun, Dr. Joseph Costa, the chief of the critical
care division at Baltimore's Mercy Medical Center, died from
complications related to coronavirus on Saturday as his husband of 28
years, David Hart, held him in his arms.
Costa, 56, was surrounded by about 20
hospital colleagues holding a vigil for him before his death.
“Those who cared for Joe were his
best friends,” Hart said, adding that he overheard a housekeeper
say they were losing their best friend.
Costa began working at Mercy Medical
Center in 1997. For 15 years, he was the chief of the critical care
unit.
Hart said that he was angry at people
who refuse to wear masks.
“I keep thinking, now there is one
less ICU doctor to care for pandemic patients in Baltimore,” he
said. “I get so angry when I see people not wearing masks. It makes
me want to take a bar of soap and write on my car's rearview window
that 'My husband who save so many lives died of COVID-19. Wear a
mask!'”