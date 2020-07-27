In an interview released on Friday, actor-singer Billy Porter talked about his fashion choices.

The 50-year-old Porter currently stars on FX's Pose, the first scripted television series to include a majority transgender and gay cast. He's also played Lola in the Broadway production of Kinky Boots.

Porter has turned heads and created controversy with his fashion choices. He wore a velvet tuxedo gown with a full train designed by Christian Siriano to the 2019 Academy Awards and was carried into the 2019 Met Gala by six shirtless men while wearing a bejeweled jumpsuit complete with 10-foot wings.

During an appearance on GoodGayNews, host Thomas Roberts asked Porter what was the most outlandish outfit he has worn.

Porter said that the velvet tuxedo gown “changed his life.”

“It was the most outlandish because it was the thing that got everybody's attention,” he said, adding that it was his favorite because it was his idea.

“It was the Oscar dress that changed the world,” Porter said.

“For me, boy clothes ultimately end up being very boring,” Porter explained. “I had always associated wearing dresses with being a classic drag queen. And I never felt like a drag queen. No shade. I played a drag queen in a show on Broadway, and that was fabulous, but in my real life, I don't feel that energy. That's not who I am.”

“But I would like to wear a dress sometimes. So, why can't I wear a dress as a man? … A cisgender black gay man who just wants to wear a dress because it's fierce,” he said.