A Baptist church in Canada has fired its pastor after she came out as transgender.

The Reverend Junia “June” Joplin last month announced she's transgender during an online sermon.

“I want you to hear me when I tell you that I'm not just supposed to be a pastor, I'm supposed to be a woman,” Joplin said. “My friends, my family, my name is Junia. You can call me June. I'm a transgender woman and my pronouns are she and her.”

Joplin, originally from rural North Carolina, began leading the Lorne Park Baptist Church in Mississauga in 2014. She started coming out in 2018.

Fifty-two percent of the 111-member congregation voted to terminate Joplin's contract.

“After a month of prayerful discernment and discussions between June and the congregation, it was determined, for theological reasons, that it is not in God's will that June remain as our pastor,” the church said in a statement given to CBC News.

Joplin told Fox News that she was “shocked” by her dismissal, saying that she had received positive feedback for preaching “an inclusive message” and had employed “LGBT+ people before without indictment.”

She added that the church was “kind and respectful.” “Nobody intentionally misgendered me or did anything that was intentionally disrespectful so there has been a grace and kindness through the entire process,” she said.