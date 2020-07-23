The North Dakota Republican Party has approved a resolution that describes LGBT people as “unhealthy and dangerous.”

According to the AP, GOP delegates approved dozens of party policy statements during a mail-in election in the spring.

“LGBT practices are unhealthy and dangerous, sometimes endangering or shortening life and sometimes infecting society at large,” the resolution states.

The resolution also states that laws that prohibit LGBT discrimination “grant protection to voyeurs who wish to prey on members of the opposite sex” and lead to the recruitment of youth into “their lifestyle.” It also claims that research has shown that being LGBT is a choice.

Governor Doug Burgum, a Republican, on Thursday criticized the resolution.

“As I've long said, all North Dakotans deserve to be treated equally and live free of discrimination,” Burgum said in a statement. “There's no place for the hurtful and divisive rhetoric in the NDGOP resolutions.”

State Representative Josh Boschee, the first openly gay candidate elected to the state legislature in North Dakota, called the resolution “hurtful.”

“Statements like this by the majority party don't help when it comes to workforce recruitment or retaining the students we educate for 12-16 years,” he said in a Facebook post. “We see a lot of people leave the state because of bigotry like that.”