VH1 on Wednesday announced that a docuseries that follows six former RuPaul's Drag Race contestants as they prepare for the launch of RuPaul's Drag Race Live! in Las Vegas will premiere next month.

RuPaul's Drag Race Live! features a mix of original music, lip syncs, comedy, and dance numbers. Produced by World of Wonder and Voss Events, it premiered on January 26 at the Flamingo Las Vegas. Performances were paused in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The six-episode RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue follows the cast of the Live! residency, including queens Yvie Oddly, Asia O'Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, and Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue brings viewers behind the scenes of a jaw-dropping live stage show as it launches on the world famous Las Vegas strip,” the show's synopsis states. “The series gives fans a deeper look into the lives of their favorite queens as they showcase the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent it takes to pull off groundbreaking performances in front of a live audience.”

The Drag Race brand had added three new properties in recent months. RuPaul's Drag Race UK launched in late 2019; RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race arrived in April; and Canada's Drag Race began airing in Canada in July, and will begin airing on Logo on July 27.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue premieres August 21 at 8 PM EST/PT on VH1.