Streaming giant Netflix has canceled the drama If Only after the Turkish government blocked filming over the inclusion of a gay character.

According to the BBC, Netflix killed the Turkish drama on the eve of filming after the government refused to grant a filming license to the studio.

“Due to a gay character, permission to film the series was not granted and this is very frightening for the future,” screenwriter Ece Yorenc told the Turkish film website Altyazi Fasikul.

If Only was not a gay drama, instead it told the story of a woman in an unhappy marriage who regrets marrying her husband. Özge Özpirinçci was set to star in the show's leading role.

Yorenc said that Netflix refused to cut the gay character, as the government demanded, and instead abandoned the project.

In a statement, Netflix said that it remains “deeply committed” to its subscribers in Turkey, adding that it had “several Turkish originals in production.”