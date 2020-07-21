FX has put in development a limited series about the fight to declassify gay people as sexually deviant in the American Psychiatric Association's (APA) Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM).

81 Words is based on an award-winning episode of This American Life and the upcoming PBS documentary Cured.

According to Deadline, Pose co-creator Steven Canals wrote the script and will executive produce the series.

The APA's DSM classified homosexuality as a mental disorder until 1974. Gay rights activists Frank Kameny and Barbara Gittings risked their careers to challenge the APA's definition.

Canals, Ryan Murphy, and Brad Falchuk co-created Pose, which explores New York's vibrant ball scene of the 1980s. It features television's largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles and the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series, according to FX. It will return for its third season in 2021.